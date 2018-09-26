Elite League: Nottingham Panthers 4-3 Cardiff Devils

Joey Haddad had given Cardiff Devils a first-period lead

Nottingham Panthers came from behind with a fine third-period performance to hand Cardiff Devils their first Elite League loss of the season.

Two Luke Pither power play goals saw the home side level and then clinch the win with 40 seconds left on the clock.

Devils led through Joey Haddad and Bryce Reddick, and though Tommy Hughes pulled a goal back the visitors pulled away again as Sean Bentivoglio struck.

But Alex Guptill hit back again for Panthers before Pither took over.

Devils' next Elite League fixture is away to the Guildford Flames on Saturday, 29 September.