Challenge Cup: Belfast Giants 2-4 Fife Flyers

Kyle Baun got both the Giants' goals in their home defeat

Belfast Giants were beaten for the second time this weekend by Fife Flyers on Sunday.

After winning the Elite League match in Scotland on Saturday, the Flyers recorded a 4-2 victory in the Challenge Cup tie in Belfast.

Brett Bulmer and Carlo Finucci put the visitors into a 2-0 lead but Kyle Baun pulled one back for the Giants before the end of the first period.

Bulmer and Baun scored again before Fife's Paul Crowder sealed the win.

The Giants had already qualified for the Challenge Cup quarter finals before Sunday night's match, having won all four of their opening Group B games.

However, the loss to Fife was a third consecutive defeat for Adam Keefe's men after they were beaten in their first two Elite League outings by Nottingham Panthers and the Flyers.

Netminder Shane Owen produced a man-of-the-match performance for Fife and denied Baun his hat-trick with a superb save in the dying minutes with the score still at 3-2.

It was a 48th save from 50 shots on Sunday for Owen, taking him to over 90 saves across the weekend's two matches between the sides.

With little to play for, the Giants were guilty of sloppy play and misplaced passes which handed the momentum to the visitors.

They will look to end their losing run when they entertain Dundee Stars in the Elite League on Friday, with the away match in the same competition taking place the following day.