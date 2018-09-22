Elite League: Belfast Giants slip to defeat against Fife Flyers

Belfast forward Kyle Baun sends in a shot on the Fife goal during Saturday night's league encounter

Belfast Giants were beaten 4-2 by Fife Flyers in Scotland on Saturday night to make it two defeats from their opening two Elite League games.

Jonathan Ferland struck for the visitors in the third minute and it remained 1-0 until Fife surged clear in the final period.

Bari McKenzie and Evan Bloodoff netted before a Brett Bulmer double put the Scots three in front.

Darcy Murphy scored a late consolation goal for the Giants.

Belfast began the season with four straight wins in the Challenge Cup before the midweek league defeat at Nottingham Panthers.

The Giants got off to the best possible start, taking the lead at 2:29 as Ferland tipped a Curtis Leonard slapshot past Owen in the Flyers net.

The middle period saw the Giants outshoot the Flyers for a second consecutive period, 16-9, but they were unable to find a way past Shane Owen and took a slender one-goal advantage into the final period.

Fife's Chase Schaber takes to the air in this tussle with Giants forward Blair Riley

The game came to life again early in the final period when McKenzie equalised for the Flyers at 43:08, assisted by Chase Schaber and Danick Gautier.

Little over a minute later and the hosts moved 2-1 in front thanks to Bloodoff at 44:11, assisted by Bulmer.

Bulmer then converted a chance of his own at 49:38, assisted by Carlo Finucci and Paul Crowder.

The Flyers extended their advantage at 54:56 when Bulmer netted his second of the night, assisted by Crowder and Carlo Finucci.

Belfast regrouped and pulled back a late goal when Murphy squeezed the puck home at 57:59, assisted by David Rutherford.

The Giants have an immediate chance at redemption when Fife visit the SSE Arena on Sunday for a Challenge Cup encounter.