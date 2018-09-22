Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils 5-1 Coventry Blaze

Joey Martin claimed Cardiff Devils' second goal against Coventry

Cardiff Devils produced a stirring performance in the third period to see off Coventry Blaze in their Challenge Cup Group C match on Saturday.

Mike Hedden gave Devils the lead at Ice Arena Wales, but Alex Nikiforuk hit back for Blaze in the second period.

A close game was turned on its head when Joey Martin, Jake Morissette, Hedden and Layne Ulmer found the net.

Devils are back in Elite League action on Sunday, when they travel to Sheffield Steelers (18:00 BST).