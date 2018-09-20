BBC Sport - Highlights: Belfast Giants 3-6 Nottingham Panthers

Highlights: Belfast Giants 3-6 Nottingham Panthers

Highlights from the Elite League as the Nottingham Panthers beat the Belfast Giants 6-3 at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The Panthers scored four goals in the middle period to set them up for an away victory which sees them remain at the top of the Elite League.

It was the Giants' first defeat of the season, having won their opening four Challenge Cup encounters.

