Panthers 'team to beat' says Giants' Dwyer

Belfast Giants forward Patrick Dwyer says that Wednesday's opponents, the Nottingham Panthers, are the "team to beat" in the Elite League this season.

Adam Keefe's Giants have enjoyed a strong start to the season, winning all four of their Challenge Cup fixtures.

The Panthers sit atop the Elite League standings having won all four of their matches, while the game at the SSE Arena on Wednesday will be the Giant's first in the competition this season.

Live audio coverage of the game is available on the BBC Sport website from 7pm.