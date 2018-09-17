Scottish ice hockey: Glasgow Clan off the mark, Dundee Stars do double over Flyers

Scott Pitt (right) celebrates his second goal as Clan take the win in Manchester on Sunday

Glasgow Clan celebrated their first win under coach Pete Russell with a 4-2 success at Manchester Storm on Sunday, bouncing back from a tough loss to Belfast Giants.

However, Russell stresses no-one is getting ahead of themselves as they look to build on it.

"We've been on the road a lot, as everyone knows, so it's nice to try and see it all come together," he said. "The players certainly needed that, but nobody is getting carried away.

"It's always hard and we played a top, top team in Belfast on Saturday and we were at 4-4 with them with ten minutes to go until they edged ahead to eventually win.

"Manchester is always a tough place to go. I thought we played a good road game and it's nice to get that win though as well as the league points."

Following positive signs in their opening two losses, Glasgow were three up at Challenge Cup holders Belfast Giants after the first 20 minutes on Saturday, with two from Vaclav Stupka and one from Scott Pitt.

The Giants found their gear and came charging back as Darcy Murphy, Kyle Baun, Pat Dwyer and Mark Garside all scored to turn the game in Belfast's favour.

Scott Tanski equalised, but second goals on the night from Dwyer and Baun meant the Clan's hunt for the first competitive win went on.

Russell's men didn't have long to wait, collecting maximum points on their opening league game of the season.

Travis Ehrhardt and Pitt scored either side of the first break to give the Clan momentum, but Manchester hit back through Marcus Basara and Dane Byers.

Pitt added his second from a Matt Beca assist to edge the visitors in front again, with Brendan Connolly finishing into the empty net to secure the victory.

Dundee Stars took all four points against Fife Flyers in their two meetings at the weekend

Dundee Stars' good start to the season continued as they picked up two wins from three in a gruelling weekend - but Fife Flyers have plenty to reflect on after losing twice to Stars.

The Tayside outfit began the weekend in Belfast on Friday night and were second best as the Giants claimed a comfortable 4-1 win.

Colin Shields, Jim Vandermeer and Dustin Johner had the Giants three up without reply and although Francois Bouchard hit back for Dundee, Paul Swindlehurst added Belfast's fourth.

Stars returned to Scotland and stopped in at Kirkcaldy on the road home on Saturday, taking on the Flyers in the first two consecutive Challenge Cup encounters.

They got the victory in a 3-1 success on a night where Fife struggled to get any great hold on the game.

Bouchard, Drydn Dow and Brian Hart were all on the scoresheet before Chase Schaber struck with what was nothing more than a consolation.

Both sides did it all again on Sunday, this time in Dundee, and although the Flyers made a better account of themselves, it was Omar Pacha's side who won 3-2 after penalty shots.

Evan Bloodoff struck shorthanded early in the second period to give Flyers the lead, but Jordan Cownie and Matt Marquardt turned it around with goals to make it 2-1.

Jordan Buesa levelled for the visitors to take the game to overtime, followed by penalty shots where Charles Corcoran netted two of them to clinch the points for Dundee.

WEEKEND RESULTS

Friday

Challenge Cup Group B:

Belfast Giants 4-1 Dundee Stars

Saturday

Challenge Cup Group B:

Belfast Giants 6-4 Glasgow Clan

Fife Flyers 1-3 Dundee Stars

Sunday

Challenge Cup Group B:

Dundee Stars 3-2 Fife Flyers (PS)

Elite League:

Manchester Storm 2-4 Glasgow Clan