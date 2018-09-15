Elite League: Cardiff Devils 3-2 Nottingham Panthers

Cardiff Devils' Joey Haddad was on target when the sides last met in the Elite League at the Ice Arena Wales

Cardiff Devils opened their Elite League account with a remarkable comeback against Nottingham Panthers.

Panthers forward Alex Guptill gave the visitors the lead late in the first period before Tyler Biggs doubled their lead in the second during a powerplay.

Matt Pope, Stephen Dixon and Joey Martin turned the game of its head in eight third-period minutes as the Devils showed their strength.

The Panthers went in search of a late equaliser but the Devils held firm.

The Welsh side are in action again on Sunday, this time in the Challenge Cup against MK Lightning, whilst the Panthers face Coventry Blaze in the league.