Challenge Cup Group B: Belfast Giants beat Dundee Stars 4-1

Dustin Johner celebrates scoring the Giants' third goal in the first period

Belfast Giants beat Dundee Stars 4-1 in Challenge Cup Group B in their first home game of the season on Friday.

Colin Shields, Jim Vandermeer and Dustin Johner goals had the Giants 3-0 up by the end of the first period.

Francois Bouchard pulled one back in the second period but Paul Swindlehurst restored the Giants' three-goal lead in the third period.

A win over Glasgow Clan at the SSE Arena on Saturday night would seal the Giants' place in the knockout stages.

Having got their defence of the Challenge Cup off to a successful start with a 4-2 victory away to Dundee last week the Giants got off to the perfect start as they scored just 63 seconds into the game.

Dundee's Connor Cox in action against Patrick Dwyer of the Belfast Giants

All-time leading points scorer Colin Shields turned the puck into the net from close range for the early go-ahead goal, assisted by Swindlehurst who was making his competitive home debut.

However, Stephen Murphy was the busier keeper for much of what followed in the opening period as the Giants successfully killed a couple of penalties, the home netminder fending off several goal-ward attempts from the Stars.

Another veteran in the Giants' line-up, Vandermeer fired home with two minutes left in the period and within 40 seconds it was 3-0 as Johner scored shorthanded and unassisted, bearing down on the Stars' goal and firing low into the net.

The Stars got back into the game in the second period, Bouchard pulling a goal back - his shot trickled into the net despite the best efforts of Murphy.

The Giants re-established a three-goal advantage early in the final period, Swindlehurst finding the net in the 45th minute after the puck came back of the post of Craig Holland's goal.