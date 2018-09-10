BBC Sport - Highlights: Giants start season with Challenge Cup double

Highlights: Giants start season with Challenge Cup double

Belfast Giants make a winning start to the 2018/19 campaign with Challenge Cup victories over Dundee Stars and Fife Flyers in Scotland.

New signing Kyle Baun bagged a double against Dundee in Saturday's opener with Jim Vandermeer and David Rutherford also on target for the holders in a 4-2 win.

Darcy Murphy starred for the Giants a day later as he struck a hat-trick in a 3-1 success over the Flyers.

