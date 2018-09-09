Ice hockey: Dundee Stars can do better says coach Omar Pacha

Dundee beat Glasgow Clan 2-1 on Sunday

Dundee Stars should have done better despite winning on the opening weekend of the Challenge Cup, says Omar Pacha

Stars were at home for both games as they suffered a 4-2 loss to holders Belfast Giants before overcoming Glasgow Clan 2-1 on Sunday.

"We still have a lot to offer offensively, I feel," said coach Pacha.

"But it's early days and I'm glad I had the chance to build the team from scratch. I'm looking forward to working with these players."

The weekend began with Belfast Giants coming to Dundee - out to make a statement after winning the Challenge Cup last season - and a 4-2 win on Saturday got them going.

Jim Vandermeer and David Rutherford put the visitors two up, but Fabrizio Ricci got one back for the Stars.

Matt Marquardt levelled, but Belfast saw the game out with two goals from Kyle Baun to take the opening two points.

Stars played host to a new-look, new-name Glasgow Clan on Sunday and managed to turn their Saturday disappointment into Sunday joy with a 2-1 win over Pete Russell's side.

A moment of magic from Marquardt sealed the win for the Stars, as he bombed down the right, came into the middle and beat Clan goalie Joel Rumpel with the finish.

It ended a winless weekend for the Clan, who showed tremendous character to come back from two down to take Fife Flyers to penalty shots, but eventually lost 5-4 on Saturday.

Evan Bloodoff completed his hat-trick with a controversial equaliser for Flyers, taking the game into overtime, but no winner could be found in the extra period.

But despite a valiant display from Clan, Paul Crowder's penalty shot made the difference to give Fife the two points in a barnstorming first competitive game of the season.

Unfortunately, Todd Dutiaume's side couldn't replicate it on Sunday as Belfast Giants completed their weekend in Kirkcaldy with a 3-1 victory.

Fife Ice Arena saw its second hat-trick of the weekend as Darcy Murphy scored a treble to turn the game in Belfast's favour.

A Scott Aarssen shot from the blue line flew into the net, but it was a mere consolation as Giants left Scotland with a 100% record so far after the first weekend of action.

Challenge Cup Group B results

Saturday

Dundee Stars 2 Belfast Giants 4

Fife Flyers 5 Glasgow Clan 4 (PS)

Sunday

Dundee Stars 2 Glasgow Clan 1

Fife Flyers 1 Belfast Giants 3