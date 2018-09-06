Champions Hockey League: Salzburg 4-2 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils suffered another blow to their Champions Hockey League knock-out hopes with defeat at Red Bull Salzburg.

In the process the hosts did the double over the Elite League champions, who hope to avoid the same fate at SC Bern on Saturday.

Mario Huber scored Salzburg's opener with Chris VandeVelde, Brant Harris and Raphael Herburger also hitting the net in the Group G game.

Mike Hedden and Layne Ulmer gave Devils hope, but it was too little, too late.

Devils remained bottom of a table led by unbeaten Bern with Salzburg second and Vaxjo fourth.