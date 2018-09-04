BBC Sport - Cardiff Devils: Andrew Lord introduces signings and talks Tom Parisi's departure
Meet the Devils' four new signings
- From the section Ice hockey
Cardiff Devils head coach Andrew Lord introduces the club's four new signings and discusses Tom Parisi's shock decision to leave.
The Devils continue with their Champions League campaign with away games against EC Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday and SC Bern on Saturday.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired