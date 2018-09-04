BBC Sport - Cardiff Devils: Andrew Lord introduces signings and talks Tom Parisi's departure

Meet the Devils' four new signings

Cardiff Devils head coach Andrew Lord introduces the club's four new signings and discusses Tom Parisi's shock decision to leave.

The Devils continue with their Champions League campaign with away games against EC Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday and SC Bern on Saturday.

