Champions Hockey League: Cardiff Devils v Red Bull Salzburg (Thu)

Devils forward Sean Bentivoglio celebrates his goal against Davos last season in the CHL

Champions Hockey League: Cardiff Devils v Red Bull Salzburg Venue: Ice Arena Wales Date: Thu, 30 Aug Ice-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website

Cardiff Devils begin the Champions Hockey League group stage at home against Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday night.

Salzburg have won the Austrian title in four of the past five years and have never failed to reach the CHL last 16.

Last season Devils won two CHL games at home, beating Swiss side Davos and Swedish champions Vaxjo Lakers.

"We want to make a splash in the Champions League this season," said Devils head coach Andrew Lord.

"We might have the toughest group in the competition again this season, but we are looking forward to testing ourselves against the best in Europe.

"These games are some of the best hockey anyone could see here in Cardiff this season and we hope we can rise to the occasion."

After facing Salzburg, Devils host SC Bern of Switzerland on Saturday, 1 September (19:15 BST).

Lakers and Bili Tygri Liberec of the Czech Republic complete Devils' opponents in Group E this season.