BBC Sport - We are sick of practice and ready to get going - Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe

We are sick of practice and ready to get going - Keefe

Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe says he is happy with how is side is gelling together in advance of the new Elite League season.

Former Manchester Monarchs forward Hunter Bishop has become the latest recruit by the Giants during the off-season, joining former NHL veterans Patrick Dwyer and Jim Vandermeer on the roster.

"It's an exciting time right now and I think we're kind of sick of the practice and we're ready to get going," said Keefe.

