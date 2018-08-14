Goaltending coach Dan Brabon back at Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils goaltending coach Dan Brabon with netminders Thomas Murdy and Ben Bowns

Goaltending coach Dan Brabon will return to Cardiff Devils this season to work with Ben Bowns and Thomas Murdy.

The 36-year-old also works with Swindon Wildcats and the Okanagan Hockey Academy Under-18s.

"He has played a big role in my development," said Bowns.

"Just having someone with an eye for the game and experience as a netminder to be able to offer their advice on what they are seeing during a game has been invaluable."