Aladdin Cup pre-season: Cardiff Devils 3-6 Nottingham Panthers

Defenceman Ben Blood was one of four Cardiff Devils debutants
Cardiff Devils drew 5-5 at Nottingham Panthers on Saturday night before losing 6-3 to Panthers at home on Sunday in the pre-season Aladdin Cup.

Devils debuted four new players over the weekend.

Defenceman Ben Blood and forward trio Stephen Dixon, Mike Hedden and Charles Linglet all made their bows for the defending Elite League champions.

Devils continue their pre-season programme on Saturday, 18 August at home to Slovakian side HK Poprad.

