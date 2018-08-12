Belfast Giants: Towe and Dickson return for 2018/19 campaign

Andrew Dickson helped the Giants to the 2011/12 and 2013/14 Elite League titles

Forward Matt Towe and netminder Andrew Dickson are back on the Belfast Giants roster for the new Elite League season.

Towe returns for a fourth season overall at the SSE Arena and his third consecutive year.

Dickson rejoins his local team after winning the the 2017/18 Challenge Cup - his third trophy as a Giant.

Both fan favourites will join up as the team prepares to take to the ice on Monday for the start of a training camp.

Towe scored the game winning goal in the Challenge Cup final against the Cardiff Devils.

"I am excited to have Matt Towe return after a great 2017/18 season, playing a huge role in the Challenge Cup success," said Giants head coach Adam Keefe.

"Andrew works hard and will compliment Tyler Beskorowany and Stephen Murphy well.

"He is a great team-mate to have in our locker room and the Giants fans should be proud of one of your own and how he continues to improve year on year."

The Giants begin their league challenge against Dundee Stars on 8 September.