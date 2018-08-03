Charles Linglet: Elite League champions Cardiff Devils sign forward

Forward Charles Linglet has played in three World Championships for Belarus

Cardiff Devils have signed forward Charles Linglet from Dinamo Minsk for the upcoming season.

The 36-year-old has spent the majority of the past eight seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Prior to moving to the KHL, Linglet spent six seasons in the American Hockey League before playing in the National Hockey League for Edmonton Oilers.

Linglet is a Belarus international but was born in Montreal, Canada.

The forward will be attending a Masters Programme at Cardiff Met University as well as appearing for the Devils.

"Getting Charles Linglet here is a huge signing for us," Devils coach Andrew Lord said.

"We are expecting him to have a big impact in the Elite League this season."