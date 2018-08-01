Belfast Giants: Kyle Baun and Francis Beauvillier added to roster

Kyle Baun helped the Toronto Marlies to win the American Hockey League last season

Belfast Giants have continued their pre-season recruitment drive with the additions of Kyle Baun and Francis Beauvillier to their roster.

The Canadian pair will increase the attacking options available to the Challenge Cup holders.

Right winger Baun joins from American Hockey League side Toronto Marlies, who are coached by Sheldon Keefe, the elder brother of Giants' head coach Adam.

Beauvillier, will move to Belfast from another AHL side, Manitoba Moose.

The pair are both former team-mates of Giants' forward Darcy Murphy.

Quebec-native Beauvillier, 24, was part of the University of New Brunswick that won two consecutive national championships before his switch to the AHL.

Baun, 26, joined the Chicago Blackhawks following his graduation from Colgate University and played five games over two seasons for the NHL franchise.

During his season-long spell in Toronto, Baun helped the Marlies to win the Calder Cup - playing 17 games, scoring once and contributing five assists.

Beauvillier and Baun could both make their first appearances for the Giants in their back-to-back exhibition matches against Manitoba Bisons on 25-26 August.