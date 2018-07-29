Cardiff Devils re-sign Luke Piggott with a view to start coaching

Cardiff Devils forward Luke Piggott has made more than 300 appearances for the club

Cardiff Devils have re-signed Luke Piggott for his eighth season at the club with the forward hoping to be more involved in coaching.

The 32-year-old played 25 games last season as well as helping head coach Andrew Lord with coaching.

The Canadian join the Devils' feeder team in 2004 from Basingstoke and made his first-team debut in 2011.

"He [Piggott] is such a big part of this club on and off the ice," said Devils general manager Todd Kelman.

Head coach Lord added: "Luke is so well respected by the guys and last season he got more involved in the coaching side of things.

"He has been a vital part of our success over the past few years and I expect more of the same from him this year."