David Rutherford: Canadian returns for the Giants

Rutherford scored 21 goals for the Giants last season

The Belfast Giants have confirmed that David Rutherford will return for another season with the Challenge Cup champions.

The 31-year-old Canadian has become a popular figure with Giants fans since first arriving in January 2016.

He came out of retirement last year to post an impressive 21 goals and 28 assists.

The Giants begin their Elite League campaign on 8 August against Dundee Stars.

Rutherford joined the Giants from the Edinburgh Capitals and has since scored 50 times in 122 appearances.