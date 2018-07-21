Ben Blood: Cardiff Devils sign American defenceman

Ben Blood
Ben Blood will study at Cardiff Metropolitan University while playing for the Devils

Cardiff Devils have signed American defenceman Ben Blood for 2018-19.

The 6ft 4in, 29-year-old former Ottawa Senators player has spent the past three seasons in Europe, latterly at Finnish club Assat.

Coach Andrew Lord said: "You need to be a great skater to be able to play three seasons in the top league in Finland. It is one of the fastest leagues in the world."

Devils have also re-signed Blood's fellow American Bryce Riddick, 28.

Riddick helped the Welsh team win three titles in 2017-18 - the Elite League, Erhardt Conference, and the Playoffs.

