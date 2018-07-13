Cardiff Devils re-sign Mark Louis for third season

Mark Louis is the 11th Devils player to re-sign for next season since June

Cardiff Devils defenceman Mark Louis has re-signed for a third season.

The 31-year-old Canadian joined the Devils in 2016 after five seasons in the United States with Portland Pirates and one year at Orlando Solar Bears.

Louis spent part of the last season sidelined with injury but finished the season off strongly, featuring in each of the Devils' play-off wins.

"I'm thrilled to be back for another year in Cardiff, I love this city, I love the fans," said Louis.

"Last season was far from perfect for me on a personal level because of my injury, which has motivated me to be in the best shape possible and more determined than ever to make an impact for the Devils this season."

Devils coach Andrew Lord said: "I think Mark is a real character player, a heart and soul kind of guy who gives it his all every time he hits the ice.

"He is a big body out there, but skates so well. He can break the play out and knows when he can join the rush but has the speed to get back into position."