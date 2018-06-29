Jake Morissette and Sean Bentivoglio to stay with Cardiff Devils

Last season, Jake Morissette scored 22 goals and added 39 assists for 61 points in 71 games for the Devils

Cardiff Devils have re-signed two more of their Elite League winning side after agreeing deals for forwards Jake Morissette and Sean Bentivoglio.

Morissette is the Devils' most successful captain after two years of continued success on the ice.

Bentivoglio will also be spending a third season in the Welsh capital.

"We know what we are getting with Mo and Benti, they are both so consistent and bring so much to this team on and off the ice," coach Andrew Lord said.

Morissette has won two Conference titles, two League titles, a Challenge Cup and most recently the Playoff Championship since taking the armband two years ago.

"Mo is a great captain and leads by example. He is a total pro and brings 100% work ethic to every training session and every game," Lord continued.

"Benti is one of the fastest skaters in the league and is as good defensively as he is offensively. He has a great shot and has a knack for scoring big goals for us."