Cardiff Devils re-sign Josh Batch for eighth season

Josh Batch joined the Devils in 2011 after leaving American side Bay State Breakers

Cardiff Devils have re-signed Josh Batch for an eighth season at the club.

The powerful 27-year-old has been used both as a forward and in defence during his time at the Devils.

Batch scored six goals and assisted a further nine, including two game-winning goals, during last season.

"Batch is so versatile and we are confident in him playing either forward or defence," said Devils coach Andrew Lord.

"Nobody likes getting chased down and hit by a 6ft 4in, 15st 7lb guy and when Batch is on his game, he is tough to deal with.

"I love having him up front on forward, but equally I know we can drop him back to play defence at any time, which makes him so valuable to this team."

Devils forward Craig Moore has also been re-signed, as well as goaltending pair Ben Bowns and Thomas Murdy, however defenceman Andrew Hotham has left.

Meanwhile, Devils' Champions Hockey League fixtures have been confirmed. The British title holders facing Austria's Red Bull Salzburg at home in the first round on 30 August before ties against Swiss club SC Bern and Swedish side Vaxjo Lakers.

Full CHL fixtures (all face-off times local):

Devils v Red Bull Salzburg - 30 August, 7:30pm

Devils v SC Bern - 1 September, 7:00pm

Red Bull Salzburg v Devils - 6 September, 7:30pm

SC Bern v Devils - 8 September, 7:45pm

Vaxjo Lakers v Devils - 9 October, 6:30pm

Devils v Vaxjo Lakers - 16 October, 7:30pm