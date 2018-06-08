Cardiff Devils re-sign netminders Ben Bowns and Thomas Murdy

Media playback is not supported on this device Ben Browns on GB beating Italy

Cardiff Devils have re-signed goaltending pair Ben Bowns and Thomas Murdy for the 2018-19 season.

Bowns has been voted the Elite League's Netminder of the Year the past three seasons, winning the league championship in two of those years.

Both were part of the Great Britain squad that won promotion to the World Championships top tier next season.

"The strength of our goaltending gives us a chance to win every night," said Devils coach Andrew Lord.

"I believe we have the best goaltending team in the EIHL. Bownsy has been superb for us and has now proven himself as the best in the league over the last few years.

"Murdy is the perfect goaltending partner to complement Bownsy, he is always an option and pushes Bownsy every day to get better."

Thomas Murdy joined the Devils from Telford Tigers in 2016 and his save rate has been more than 88% every season in Wales

Bowns saved 91% of the shots he faced last season, conceding an average of 2.49 goals per game whilst Murdy posted an 88% save rate across the 13 games in which he featured.

Devils forward Craig Moore has also been re-signed for the 2018-19 season, however defenceman Andrew Hotham has left.

Meanwhile, Devils' Champions Hockey League fixtures have been confirmed, with the British title holders facing Austria's Red Bull Salzburg at home in the first round on 30 August.

Full CHL fixtures (all face-off times local):

Devils v Red Bull Salzburg - home (30 August, 7:30pm)

Devils v SC Bern - home (1 September, 7:00pm)

Devils v Red Bull Salzburg - away (6 September, 7:30pm)

Devils v SC Bern - away (8 September, 7:45pm)

Devils v Vaxjo Lakers - away (9 October, 6:30pm)

Devils v Vaxjo Lakers - home (16 October, 7:30pm)