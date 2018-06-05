'Irreplaceable' defenceman Andrew Hotham leaves Cardiff Devils

Andrew Hotham was the league's Defenceman of the Year four years in a row

Andrew Hotham has left Cardiff Devils after four successful seasons with the current league champions.

The 31-year-old Canadian defenceman has won every major domestic title during his stay in Cardiff, including the EIHL Player of the Year for 2016/17.

"You can't replace a talent like Andrew Hotham," said Devils managing director Todd Kelman.

"He has been a superstar for this club and played a huge role in our success over the last four years."

Defenceman Hotham joined the Devils for the start of the 2014-15 season from German side Dusseldorfer EG and went on to win two Challenge Cup titles, three Erhardt Conferences, successive EIHL League titles and the 2018 Play-off Championship.

"His skill-set and his compete level are as high as I have ever seen in this league," added Kelman.