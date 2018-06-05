Elite League: Giants sign defenceman Swindlehurst

Great Britain international defenceman Paul Swindlehurst joins the Giants from Manchester Storm

The Belfast Giants have announced the signing of Great Britain international defenceman Paul Swindlehurst.

The 25-year-old Englishman joins after two seasons at 2017-18 Conference champions Manchester Storm.

In April he helped Team GB win Division 1A and promotion to the top flight of the World Championship for the first time in 24 years.

Swindlehurst's arrival follows the Giants' recent signings of Lewis Hook and Tyler Beskorowany.

The defenceman will join Jim Vandermeer and Mark Garside on the Giants' blueline for the 2018-19 Elite League season.

He previously had spells with the Nottingham Panthers and Dundee Stars in the Elite League, and in 2014 earned a call-up to the rookie squad for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.

Swindlehurst spent the summer of 2016 with the Sydney Ice Dogs, where he was the top-scoring defencemen.

"Everything Adam Keefe said were the right things for me," said Swindlehurst.

"I wanted a change, new scenery and I wanted a challenge.

"Adam Keefe wants to work with me and help my game. From speaking to other players, I know that Keefer helps young guys get better.

"I want to build my game, improve and become the best player I can be and, through Adam Keefe and the Belfast Giants, I believe that is possible."