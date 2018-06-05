Stanley Cup: Washington Capitals beat Las Vegas Golden Knights 6-2 in game four

TJ Oshie opened the scoring during a first-period powerplay for Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals moved to within one win of a first Stanley Cup in their 43-year history by beating the Las Vegas Golden Knights 6-2 in game four.

The Capitals lead the best-of-seven finals series 3-1 before the next game in Las Vegas on Thursday.

"One win away - it's the hardest one," said Washington captain Alex Ovechkin.

A team from Washington have not won a major title in any sport since American football side Washington Redskins won the Super Bowl in 1992.

The Capitals withstood early pressure from the Knights before TJ Oshie, Tom Wilson and Devante Smith-Pelly scored in the first period at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

John Carlson made it 4-0 in the second period but Vegas narrowed the deficit through James Neal and Reilly Smith in the third.

Michal Kempny quickly hit back for Washington before Brett Connolly's powerplay goal with less than two minutes remaining.

Russian Evgeny Kuznetsov produced four assists for the Capitals, while goaltender Braden Holtby made 28 saves.

Vegas, who are aiming to become the first team in major US sport history to win the title in their first season in existence, have now lost three successive games.

Coach Gerard Gallant said: "We played our best period of the finals so far. We hit two posts, we had some good chances and we got nothing out of it."

Not since Toronto Maple Leafs beat Detroit Red Wings in 1942 have a team come from 3-1 down to win the Stanley Cup.