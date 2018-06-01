Giants sign Canadian goalie Beskorowany

Media playback is not supported on this device New Belfast Giants goalie Tyler Beskorowany in action against the Giants for the Edinburgh Capitals

The Belfast Giants have announced the signing of goalie Tyler Beskorowany.

The 28-year-old Canadian is a former DEL Goalie of the Year and played 15 games for Edinburgh Capitals during the 2017-18 season.

He effectively ended the Giants' Elite League title hopes when he turned away 36 shots in a man-of-the-match performance in Belfast during February's 4-2 win for the Capitals.

Beskorowany's arrival follows the signing of Lewis Hook in May.

Speaking on his arrival in Belfast, Beskorowany said:

"I got in contact with Steve Thornton and Adam Keefe, and we were all on the same page with regards to our ambitions moving forward.

"The Giants are a tremendous organisation and a professional one and I could not be happier to move to Belfast.

"I will start my pre-season training this month so that I will be prepared for our training camp in August.

"I will be ready to go and be in good form to get the season going in Belfast."

Great Britain international Hook was one of six players who were confirmed in May to be on the Giants' roster for 2018-19.

Colin Shields, Stephen Murphy, Mark Garside, Dustin Johner and Jonathan Ferland all signed on again for Adam Keefe's side.