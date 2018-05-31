Stanley Cup: Washington Capitals draw level with Vegas Golden Knights

The Washington Capitals will host games three and four after leaving Las Vegas with the series tied

Lars Eller had a hand in all three goals as the Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 to tie the Stanley Cup finals series at 1-1.

After James Neal had opened the scoring for the Knights, Eller, 29, levelled before setting up Alex Ovechkin and Brooks Orpik to make it 3-1.

Shea Theodore replied but the Caps held on for a first Stanley Cup game win before hosting games three and four.

"Every time we have faced adversity, everyone steps up," Eller said.

"We have to do the same things [at home] that we did tonight, try to dictate the play, make them turn over pucks."

The Capitals joined the NHL in 1974 and have only advanced to the Stanley Cup finals once before when they were beaten in four games by the Detroit Red Wings 20 years ago.

The Golden Knights boast an 11-1 record when opening the scoring this season, but Eller struck his first blow for the Capitals with just under three minutes remaining in the opening period before setting up Washington's go-ahead power-play goal in the second.

Spotting Ovechkin unmarked off the far post, Eller sent a brilliant pass to the Russian, who made no mistake with a first-time shot past Marc-Andre Fleury to notch his first ever Stanley Cup Finals goal.

Orpik extended the Washington lead to 3-1 when his shot found its way through a crowd in front of the Vegas net and clanged off both posts, but Theodore's power-play goal trimmed the advantage to heading into the second intermission.

After surrendering six goals in a game one defeat, Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby responded with a brilliant 37-save performance and produced his dazzling best in a scoreless third period, which included a stunning save to deny Alex Tuch.

"I was just trying to get over there and I got fortunate," said a humble Holtby.

Game three takes place in Washington on Saturday.