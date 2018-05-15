Champions Hockey League: Cardiff Devils coach Andrew Lord eager for draw

Cardiff Devils played CHL runners-up Vaxjo Lakers from Sweden in last year's group stage

Cardiff Devils head coach Andrew Lord expects another tough group in Wednesday's Champions Hockey League draw in Copenhagen.

But Lord says the Elite League champions are eager to test themselves against Europe's best teams.

The Welsh side impressed on their maiden campaign last year, picking up two wins from their six games but missing out on the knock-out stage.

"I don't have any preference on who we get," Lord said.

"But I wouldn't mind another Swedish team again as they're considered one of the best leagues in Europe.

"We feel very fortunate to be representing the Elite League in this competition and we're looking forward to it again."

The CHL draw takes place at the Royal Arena, Copenhagen, at 15:00 BST, with Devils in Pot 4 containing the lowest seeded sides.

The draw will provide eight groups of four teams.

Last season Devils were drawn in a group that contained eventual CHL runners-up Vaxjo Lakers from Sweden, semi-finalists Bili Tygri Liberec of the Czech Republic and Swiss outfit HC Davos.

"There's really no easy group for us at all, but last year I didn't realise until after [the draw] we had one of the toughest groups," Lord added.

"Other coaches were coming up to me and telling me we would find it hard with the teams we got, but we pulled out a couple of wins which was fun."