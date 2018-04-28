Great Britain return to elite level after victory over Hungary

Great Britain ice hockey
GB finished with four wins and one defeat in the round-robin series

Great Britain men secured promotion back to ice hockey's elite level for the first time since 1994 with an overtime win over Hungary in Budapest.

Robert Farmer equalised with 15 seconds of regulation time remaining to give GB the point they needed from the World Championship Division 1A game.

Hosts Hungary had led 2-0 in the third quarter before Robert Dowd's goal set up a frantic finish.

GB are the first team to win back-to-back gold medals in Division 1.

After a 2-2 draw in regulation time, they won 3-2 in overtime.

