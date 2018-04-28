BBC Sport - Great Britain 4-3 Italy - highlights

GB beat Italy in thriller - highlights

Watch highlights as Great Britain move to the brink of securing promotion to world ice hockey's top tier with a 4-3 victory over Italy in Budapest.

READ MORE: GB ice hockey beat Italy to close on World Championship promotion

Available to UK users only.

