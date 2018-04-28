BBC Sport - Great Britain 4-3 Italy - highlights
GB beat Italy in thriller - highlights
- From the section Ice hockey
Watch highlights as Great Britain move to the brink of securing promotion to world ice hockey's top tier with a 4-3 victory over Italy in Budapest.
READ MORE: GB ice hockey beat Italy to close on World Championship promotion
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired