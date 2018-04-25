BBC Sport - Highlights: GB ice hockey team beat Poland 5-3 in World Championship

Highlights: GB beat Poland 5-3 at Worlds

Great Britain men secure the second win of their World Championship campaign by beating Poland 5-3.

Available to UK users only.

MATCH REPORT: GB beat Poland for second victory

