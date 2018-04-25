GB ice hockey team beat Poland in World Championship

Great Britain men picked up the second win of their World Championship campaign by beating Poland 5-3.

Goals from Brett Perlini and Colin Shields had put GB 2-1 up before Poland hit back for a 3-2 lead.

But GB, who were thrashed by Kazakhstan in their last game, took control with further goals from Brendan Brooks, Ben O'Connor and Jonathan Phillips.

GB face Italy in their next round-robin game on Friday before coming up against hosts Hungary the following day.

Britain are competing in Division One for the first time in five years after winning promotion in April 2017.

They sit third in the six-team table after three games.

GB are in the second tier of the sport but gold or silver at this event will see them join the likes of Canada, USA and Russia at the elite level.