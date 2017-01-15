Nottingham Panthers win Continental Cup with 4-1 win over Ritten

From the section

Panthers qualify for next season's Champions Hockey League - the sport's premier European competition.

Nottingham Panthers won the Continental Cup final to become the first British ice hockey team to claim a major European trophy.

They took Europe's second-tier event with a 4-1 victory over Italian hosts Ritten.

Panthers were the lowest-ranked side in the event and beat teams from Denmark and Kazakhstan to reach the final.

Great Britain international Robert Farmer scored twice as Panthers secured the title.

The previous best-ever performance by a British side in the 20 years of the Continental Cup came in 2001 when London Knights finished third in Zurich, Switzerland.