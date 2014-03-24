BBC Sport - Challenge Cup Final: Giants coach Adey pleased with three-goal lead

Adey says Giants in good position

Belfast Giants coach Paul Adey is pleased with his team's three-goal advantage heading into Tuesday's Challenge Cup Final second leg in Nottingham.

Elite League champions, the Giants earned a 5-2 first-leg win at the Odyssey Arena on Friday evening.

"I would have been happy with a two-goal advantage," said Adey after his side's first-leg victory.

"On Friday night, they tried to hold on to the puck and stay down at their end. If they want to get back into the final, they are going to have to start playing a bit and come at us."

