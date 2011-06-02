World record for Cardiff Devils following winning run

Cardiff Devils have secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records following their run of 21 league victories last season.

Between 30 October 2010 and 15 January 2011 the Devils won 21 consecutive matches in the Elite League.

A cup win against Hull Stingrays extended the Devils winning run to 22 matches.

"It's an amazing achievement. Of course we didn't realise at the time," said Devils player-coach Gerad Adams.

"We knew we were close to breaking Elite League records but didn't dream we would be world record holders."

Despite their record-breaking run the Devils were pipped to the Elite League title by Sheffield Steelers.

And there was further disappointment when they lost to Nottingham Panthers in the play-off final.

The Devils scored 111 goals during their winning streak and Adams paid tribute to the players for their efforts.

"We always try and get the best team that we can and this past season, we had a great team," he added.

"Individually they were great but even better playing together as a team and this world record is evidence of that completely."