Highlights: Giants complete Challenge Cup double with win over Fife. Video, 00:00:56Highlights: Giants complete Challenge Cup double with win over Fife
Highlights: Dundee Stars 3-6 Belfast Giants. Video, 00:01:38Highlights: Dundee Stars 3-6 Belfast Giants
Sheffield Steelers 5-4 Cardiff Devils
Giants beat Stars on return to action
What has Dundee Stars coach Pacha broken playing ice hockey? 'Name any body part...' Video, 00:01:02What has Dundee Stars coach Pacha broken playing ice hockey? 'Name any body part...'
Skalde 'so excited' for Elite League bow
Cardiff Devils ready for new campaign. Video, 00:02:41Cardiff Devils ready for new campaign
Devils finish pre-season with Storm wins
Giants to host 3,500 fans for opener
Devils in double Panthers warm-up wins
Lausanne HC 2-0 Cardiff Devils
Adler Mannheim 7-2 Cardiff Devils
Giants sign Piccinich and Griffin
Cardiff Devils 4-1 Lausanne HC
Cardiff Devils 0-5 Adler Mannheim
Devils 'ready to compete' in CHL - Skalde
Covid regulations hit Devils' CHL opener
Devils 'extremely excited' for return. Video, 00:02:57Devils 'extremely excited' for return
GB women's ice hockey squad announced
Canadian forward Boucher joins Giants
'They said it was "gay panic". We believe that's wrong'
Devils complete roster with Dupont signing
New-look Devils arrive for brief pre-season
Giants sign Cooper for 2021-22 season