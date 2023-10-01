Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Dettori has won the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe a record six times

Ace Impact won the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to give trainer Jean-Claude Rouget and jockey Cristian Demuro their second victory in four years.

The 5-2 favourite burst past Westover, ridden by Rob Hornby, in the closing stages to win Europe's richest race.

Onesto, ridden by Maxime Guyon, was third.

"I won with Sottsass three years ago - it was incredible because I started in Pau a long time ago. Two Arcs in four years is fantastic," said Rouget.

Ace Impact, who is unbeaten in five previous runs for Rouget, got worked up in the paddock beforehand and lingered towards the back of the field in the early stages.

But after settling into the race, he unleashing his electrifying burst in the final stages to secure a first prize of more than £2.3m at Paris Longchamp.

Frankie Dettori, a record-six-time winner in Paris, came 13th on Free Wind in his 34th and final outing in the race before retirement later this year.

"I'm bowing out with with a smile on my face," said Dettori.

"It's all been great, six wins. What can you say? I've ridden some great champions and riding it 34 times is a record in itself."