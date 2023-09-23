Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Significantly emerged from a congested pack to take victory

A late surge from Significantly earned jockey Joe Fanning a first Ayr Gold Cup victory on Saturday.

Richard Fahey's 16-1 Ramazan looked set for victory but Significantly emerged from the pack to win by a neck.

Significantly, the 8-1 joint favourite, was narrowly beaten in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster last week.

"I was a bit unlucky last week I should've won the Portland. But we've freshened him up and he's done the job today," said Fanning on ITV racing.

Significantly was brought almost to a halt in the final furlong as another horse crossed his path but recovered and won with a lunge at the line.

"I would've been an unlucky loser," added Fanning. "Everywhere I went I just got shut off but he's got a lot of ability this horse and he travelled so well in the race."

Having won the Group One Commonwealth Cup with Shaquille at Royal Ascot in June, victory made Julie Camacho the second female trainer to pass £1m in prize money in a British season, with this latest triumph taking her haul to nearly £1.2m.

"We've had a few lows, the horses have gone through quite a bit of a lull," said Carmacho. "We just hoped they were coming back to form. Today's the icing on the cake."

Gweedore was third while while Orazio, the other 8-1 favourite, finished a disappointing 11th.