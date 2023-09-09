Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Auguste Rodin edged out Luxembourg, also trained by Aidan O'Brien

English and Irish Derby winner Auguste Rodin won the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown with another Aidan O'Brien-trained runner Luxembourg finishing runner-up.

Jockey Ryan Moore held off a late challenge from Luxembourg to win on the 11-4 favourite, with Nashwa third.

Meanwhile, at the Sprint Cup at Haydock, Regional denied Shaquille a seventh straight win.

It is a first Group One win for trainer Ed Bethell and jockey Callum Rodriguez.

Shaquille looked strong early on before falling away in the final two furlongs to finish last, leaving Regional to charge home by a neck despite a strong challenge from 50-1 outsider Shouldvebeenaring, who took second.