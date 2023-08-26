Close menu

Frankie Dettori lands big-race double including Ebor Handicap success at York

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Frankie Dettori on Kinross at York
Kinross won for his 10th career success and his seventh with Dettori on board

Frankie Dettori claimed a big-race double on his final day of rides at York.

The 52-year-old overcame a wide draw to claim victory on the Willie Mullins-trained Absurde (7-1) in his last ride in the prestigious Ebor Handicap.

He had earlier won the City of York Stakes on the 9-4 favourite Kinross for trainer Ralph Beckett.

Dettori is due to retire at the end of the year, bringing to an end a career which stretches back to 1987.

More to follow.

