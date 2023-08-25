Close menu

Live In The Dream claims shock Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes win

Sean Kirrane puts up his thumb
Live In The Dream finished one length clear of Highfield Princess

Live In The Dream claimed a shock win at the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

It was the first Group-level victory for trainer Adam West and 23-year-old Irish jockey Sean Kirrane.

Four-year-old Live In The Dream, a 28-1 shot, was in Group One company for the first time.

He went straight to the front from the gates and surged up the five-furlong track, with 7-5 favourite Highfield Princess failing to catch him.

