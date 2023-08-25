Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Live In The Dream finished one length clear of Highfield Princess

Live In The Dream claimed a shock win at the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

It was the first Group-level victory for trainer Adam West and 23-year-old Irish jockey Sean Kirrane.

Four-year-old Live In The Dream, a 28-1 shot, was in Group One company for the first time.

He went straight to the front from the gates and surged up the five-furlong track, with 7-5 favourite Highfield Princess failing to catch him.