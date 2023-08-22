Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Frankie Dettori, centre, has now won the grade one the 51-years-old International Stakes in 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2007 and 2023

Frankie Dettori won the Juddmonte International at the York Ebor festival for a record sixth time as he rode Mostahdaf home by a length.

The 3-1 second favourite made the early running in the 1m 2f 56y grade one race and beat stablemate Nashwa.

Dettori becomes the most successful jockey in the contest's history, moving one win beyond Lester Piggott.

"The one way to beat Paddington was to make it a proper gallop and credit to the horse," Dettori told ITV Racing.

Dettori, who has announced 2023 will be his final year as a jockey, flew out of the stalls as the John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old made the running.

Odds-on favourite Paddington (4-6) closed the gap as he responded under Ryan Moore but Dettori, 52, was able to stave off the challenge on the home straight.

Nashwa edged her way past Paddington to finish second in the four-strong field as the Gosdens enjoyed a one-two.

Dettori had been deputising for Jim Crowley aboard Mostahdaf. Crowley was handed a 20-day suspension and £10,000 fine for breaching the whip rules aboard Hukum in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.