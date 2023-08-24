Close menu

Yorkshire Oaks: Warm Heart edges Free Wind in thrilling finish

Warm Heart edges Free Wind to victory in York
Warm Heart edged Frankie Dettori's Free Wind by a head

Warm Heart claimed a thrilling victory in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks at York Racecourse.

James Doyle rode the Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old to victory despite a late challenge from Frankie Dettori on Free Wind.

Savethelastdance, the 100-30 favourite, finished third.

Warm Heart made her move around the final bend, continuing to gain up the home straight before fending of Free Wind's late charge.

