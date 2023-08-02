Close menu

Glorious Goodwood: 'Unique' Paddington wins Sussex Stakes to make it six wins in a row this year

By Charlotte CoatesBBC Sport

Ryan Moore (right) riding Paddington

Paddington made it six wins in a row this year after comfortably winning the Qatar Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood.

Aidan O'Brien's 4/9 favourite made light of testing conditions as the three-year-old led from the front.

Frankie Dettori's Inspiral put up an early fight, but it was Facteur Cheval who finished in second place.

Paddington finished the race with a length and a half in hand as jockey Ryan Moore labelled the horse "unique."

O'Brien's winner has now won the Irish 2000 Guinness, the St James's Palace, Coral-Eclipse and now the Sussex Stakes.

Paddington could now complete in the Juddmonte International at York later this month.

