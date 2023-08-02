Glorious Goodwood: 'Unique' Paddington wins Sussex Stakes to make it six wins in a row this year
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
Paddington made it six wins in a row this year after comfortably winning the Qatar Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood.
Aidan O'Brien's 4/9 favourite made light of testing conditions as the three-year-old led from the front.
Frankie Dettori's Inspiral put up an early fight, but it was Facteur Cheval who finished in second place.
Paddington finished the race with a length and a half in hand as jockey Ryan Moore labelled the horse "unique."
O'Brien's winner has now won the Irish 2000 Guinness, the St James's Palace, Coral-Eclipse and now the Sussex Stakes.
Paddington could now complete in the Juddmonte International at York later this month.
Goodwood Cup: Quickthorn powers to victory as Frankie Dettori misses out
Check out the latest horse racing results
