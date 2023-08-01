Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Tom Marquand and Quickthorn powered to victory in the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday.

Quickthorn cruised to the front of the pack and had too much for the rest of the field, which included Frankie Dettori on pre-race favourite Courage Mon Ami.

Victory for Quickthorn and Marquand denied Dettori a record-equalling sixth Goodwood Cup.

The veteran Italian jockey is set to retire at the end of the season.

More to follow.